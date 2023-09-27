Work Hard To Retain NPP In Power- Bawumia Urges Party Faithful

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is urging members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party not to be distracted by any events but remain focused on the objective of winning next year’s elections.

According to him, “I am happy that you have come out to meet me today for this important national exercise. It tells me that the party is very alive and very strong,” he stated.

The Vice President said this when he was speaking to some party faithful on the sidelines of a visit to a Limited Voter Registration Centre in the Krobo areas in the Eastern Region on Wednesday, 27 September 2023.

He explained that the signs are clear that the party would record a remarkable victory in the December 2024 polls, hence the need to work hard and stay focused.

“One of the things that we need to know as a party is that we are going to win the 2024 election. Do not have any doubt in your mind. We will have to work hard, no doubt we will have to work hard, but it is possible to break the 8.

“We are going to break the 8, and we will need all of your efforts for us to break the 8. Let us keep focus as a party. Don’t be distracted by events. Stay focused on the main task, which is to break the 8.

“Let nobody distract us. We are going to win, so let nobody distract you. Focus, focus, focus on breaking the 8 in 2024. It is possible!” he declared.

Vice President Bawumia underscored the importance of the Limited Registration Exercise to Ghana’s democratic growth, and commended the Electoral Commission for satisfactorily discharging its duties so far.

“It is very important that we get everyone eligible to vote, to come and register to vote in the upcoming District Assembly elections and the General Elections in 2024. We want to make sure that everyone has the opportunity to register,” he emphasized.

Dr Bawumia, who has also visited Centres in the Greater Accra and Central regions, on Saturday 23rd September suspended his nationwide engagement with NPP delegates ahead of the party’s upcoming Presidential Primaries to enable the party to concentrate fully on the Registration exercise.

-BY Daniel Bampoe