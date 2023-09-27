Kojo Poku Endorses Bawumia

A failed NPP Presidential Aspirant, Kojo Nsafoa Poku has given his full endorsement to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who is running for the NPP Presidential candidate in the forthcoming delegates’ conference of the party scheduled for November 4, 2023.

In a visit to campaign office of Dr. Bawumia, Kojo Poku stated that he believes Dr. Bawumia is the right candidate for the NPP to win the 2024 general election.

Kojo Poku also applauded Dr. Bawumia’s ability to think out of the box, and his innovative ideas on policies for a rapidly developing Ghana, as well as his digitalization agenda, which is increasingly becoming the backbone of modern nations around the world.

The announcement by Kojo Poku has catapulted Dr. Bawumia further on his path to representing the NPP in the next presidential election.

Dr. Bawumia, who has been Vice President since 2017, is known for his economic prowess and digital literacy, and has been touted as one of the most likely candidates for the party’s presidential ticket.

Many supporters of Dr. Bawumia have said that Kojo Poku’s endorsement is a significant boost for the vice president and will strengthen his position in the party, cementing his campaign as the most favourable among the party delegates.

The NPP is one of Ghana’s two largest political parties, and the winner of the party’s presidential primaries will have a very likely chance of becoming the Presidential nominee and the next President of the Republic of Ghana.

The NPP candidate will face the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate in the election, which will take place in 2024.

By Vincent Kubi