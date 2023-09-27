Bongofari Grabs Award At GRDA

Bongofari

Fast-rising Afro-Reggae act Bongofari, also known as Bongo, received an award at this year’s Ghana Reggae Dancehall Awards (GRDA) held on September 17 at Le Shrine, Laboma Beach in Accra.

He was given a trophy and a citation at the awards ceremony. The citation, presented on behalf of the GRDA, Bridging Histories (University of Bristol), the Alton Ellis O.D. Music Awards and Tronic1 Records, acknowledged Bongofari for his “outstanding contributions to Reggae and Dancehall, and to the music industry in Ghana today.”

Bongofari describes his style of music as ‘Odo Reggae’. It is a blend of Highlife, traditional Ghanaian and Reggae rhythms mostly rendered in Twi, but with bits of English and French. He always has love undertones in the lyrics.

“I’m excited about the GRDA award. It is one small step on a long road of creativity which we have resolved to follow for as long as possible. Jah is our eternal guide,” said Bongofari who trusts his approach is making useful inroads into people’s hearts.

He performed at the awards ceremony alongside Marcia Aitken, King Benj-I, Fifii Selah, Jah Lighting, Konkarah, Burning Faya, QshanDeya, Togbe Ghana and Black Mexxiah.

Bongofari, who has been on the music scene as a performer since 2021, has featured at shows such as the Global Citizen and Black Star Line festivals at the Independence Square, Panafest in Cape Coast and the Emperor Haile Selassie Coronation Day Concert 2022 in Kumasi, all in 2022.

He was on the bill for a concert hosted by the Goethe Institut in Accra in July 2023.

He previously worked fulltime as a recording engineer. Acts he recorded sessions for include Afro Moses, GyeduBlayAmbolley, Atongo Zimba, BenJerry Telfer, Nana DansoAbiam, NiiTetteyTetteh of Kusun Ensemble, African Show Boys and Ebo Taylor.

By George Clifford Owusu