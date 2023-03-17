Stonebwoy Features Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo, Others On New Album

Stonebwoy

The latest album of Ghana’s celebrated reggae/dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, will be released soon.

The album, which has 18 songs, features internationally acclaimed artistes such as legendary Jamaican singer, Shaggy, Africa’s Angelique Kidjo, Dexta Daps, Maporisa from South Africa and a host of others.

The album, which is Stonebwoy’s fifth album, has been equipped with dancehall, Amapiano and afrobeats songs. All the songs on the album have high soul-touching themes.

Born Livingstone Etse Satekla, the reggae/dancehall and afrobeats artiste is currently on a promotional tour in the United States of America (USA).

Having performed creditably on the Ghanaian music scene for the past year, Stonebwoy is recognised as one of Ghana’s successful reggae/dancehall music icons consistent in his musical career.

He is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Burniton Music Group (BMG).

Stonebwoy has done collaborations with international acts from Africa, UK, Jamaica—Jah Vinci, Trey Songz, Gappy Ranks, Randy Valentine, Sakordie, Samini, Obrafour, Black Prophet, R2Bees, Patoranking, and many others.

He has shared the stage with acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage and Wizkid.

He won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artiste of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards. He is also a recipient of two billboard plaques.