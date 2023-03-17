Damongo MP Rescues Tumor Patient

Kumbayere Basigna Janet after the surgery

THE MEMBER of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency in the Savannah Region, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has rescued a patient who was diagnosed of spindle cell sarcoma.

The Damongo MP paid an amount of Gh¢15,000 for the patient to undergo surgery and treatment at the Emmanuel Refuge Clinic in Tamale in the Northern Region.

A laboratory test conducted on the beneficiary one madam Kumbayere Basigna Janet, a resident of Yipala, in the West Gonja municipality of the Savannah Region revealed that she was suffering from a truncated tumor of cancer.

The attention of the Lawmaker was drawn to the woman’s condition then he instructed the Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja to locate her and ensure that she gets the necessary attention and the bill sent to his office.

The MCE located the woman and made arrangements for her to be taken to Tamale for the treatment.

The Municipal Chief Executive for West Gonja, Musah Karim Kusubari later visited the patient after the surgery and was overjoyed to see her smile again.

“ The MP has supported a lot of constituents regarding their medical condition and this woman is one of the constituent who approached the MP and I am happy that he reached out to her for the surgery to go on successfully.”

The beneficiary madam Kumbayere Basigna Janet thanked the Damongo MP for saving her life.

“I was going through a lot of pain and suffering but now I am feeling better all because the MP paid for my surgery and medical Bill and I am grateful to him for saving my life and I thank God for giving us such a God-fearing MP like him.”

The plastic and restructure surgeon at the Emmanuel Refuge Clinic in Tamale, Dr. Ighohwo Etuh, disclosed that a test investigation conducted on the patient showed that she was carrying spindle cell sarcoma.

He indicated that the surgery went on successfully adding that they will monitor the patient for two years to ensure that there’s no recurrence.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale