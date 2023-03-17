How Kwasi Appiah Met Christian Atsu

The late Christian Atsu (L) poses with Kwasi Appiah

Ghana Black Stars’ versatile player, Christian Atsu, is expected to be laid to rest today.

Atsu was found dead almost two weeks after the horrendous earthquakes that struck some parts of Turkey on February 6, 2023.

The former Newcastle United man got his first national team call up from Kwesi Appiah, the former Black Stars coach.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ben Osei Bonsu on ‘Kick Off’ on Guide Radio 91.5FM, Kwesi Appiah said, “Christian was recommended to me by my brother-in-law, and after the recommendation, I did my personal follow-up with him by travelling to Portugal to watch him play for FC Porto. After watching Atsu in Porto Jersey, I was satisfied and I decided to give him a call-up. He was exceptional on his debut for the national team.

“In fact, I was absolutely impressed with his performance in the debut match against Lesotho. Since he got his debut, he never gave up. He doesn’t joke with his training, he trained very very hard,” he stated.

“One of his performances that I will not forget was the 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Egypt. In that game, Atsu was exceptionally great, and that will be my greatest Atsu memory,” he added.

Atsu, 31, has played 65 times for the senior national soccer team of Ghana and found the back of the net 10 times with 9 assists.

Atsu joined Hatayspor last year as a free agent after his four-year contract with Premier League side Newcastle United expired. He also featured for some European teams including Everton, Bournemouth, Porto etc.

By Francis Agbetsise