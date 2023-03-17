All Set For Ave Dakpa Walk

Perry Nyamekor

All is set for a special walk aimed at creating awareness development and the need to protect the peace the people of Ave Dakpa currently enjoy.

The three-day walk is scheduled from April 6 to 8, and will start from the Tema Motorway through Sege, Ada, Sogakope, Akatsi and will end at Ave Dakpa, Akatsi North.

And according to the chairman of the committee of Ave Dakpa, Perry Nyamekor, the primary objective of the exercise is to create the awareness of the importance of peace ahead of the 2024 general elections, by appealing to the traditional leaders in the area, raise funds to build a library and an ICT centre for the town, and to project the town as a potential tourism destination.

Themed ‘Uniting towards a peaceful development,’ the walk is expected to draw close to 50 people.

He said in an interview “… as you may be aware, disputes impedes development, we are doing this to preach the need to protect the peace we are enjoying before, during and after our general elections.”

He added, “When we are together as a people, we will travel faster, we entreat all in the area to join as well as donate to this worthy cause.”

The walk has received support by way of sponsorship from Jonmoore International Limited and supported by Peter Nortsu Kotoe, MP Akatsi North; Peter Fosu, DCE Akatsi North; and Christian Agbozo, former DCE, Akatsi District among others.