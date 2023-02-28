Stonebwoy For AK24 Concert In US

Stonebwoy

Ghanaian Afro-Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, will be performing at the 66th Ghana independence celebration concert slated for March 4, 2023 in the United States of America.

The concert will take place at The Forum, in Columbus, Ohio.

It will present an opportunity for hundreds of Ghanaians in the US and travelling visitors from around the world to celebrate Ghana’s historic independence through specially curated and unrivalled musical performances.

Stonebwoy, who is expected to set the venue on fire with his back to back dancehall hit songs, will rock the stage alongside some selected artistes including DJ Zaga, DJ Burundi, DJ Ra, DJ Michy, and DJ Aroma.

Previous editions of the AK24 Entertainment event have featured a star-studded line up of spectacular performances, including Ghanaian highlife singer, BisaKdei, rapper Kofi Kinaata and singer Fameye.

Founded in 2008 by a group of creative and musically gifted young men, AK24 Entertainment is acclaimed as the driving force behind numerous popular events in the US, including the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Watch Party and Columbus’ inaugural All White Party.

Through its entertainment and philanthropic endeavours, the company is still committed to empowering and creating opportunities for creatives and entrepreneurs in the entertainment and art industries, particularly those coming from underrepresented backgrounds, as well as raising cultural awareness in the diaspora.