‘Nigeria Has The Best Musicians In Africa’

Michael Blackson

On the prestigious podcast Drink Champions, Ghanaian-Liberian comedian and philanthropist, Michael Blackson, announced the launch of his new management company.

Michael Blackson discussed the global afrobeats explosion before introducing Bashir Annan, aka Gambo, as the man of the moment.

He mentioned talents like Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, and Kizz Daniel in saying that Nigeria currently has the most prolific artistes.

He described the entertainment industry in both countries as “Nigeria is like the New York of music and Ghana is becoming the Dubai of Africa.”

“Afrobeat is taking over the world. In fact, I started my own management company called Michael Blackson Management. And I have one of my first Ghana artistes,” Michael Blackson said when he introduced Gambo.

According to Michael Blackson, Ghana has only four top artistes; Shatta Wale, Black Sherif, Stonebwoy and Sarkodie. And so he aims to make the fifth superstar in Ghana with Gambo on his team.