Stonebwoy Gives To Disabled Children

A scene from the presentation ceremony

Stonebwoy’s charity foundation, the Livingstone Foundation, has donated items worth thousands of Ghana Cedis to the Orthopedic Training Centre and medical facility in Accra.

This gesture is part of the foundation’s list of charity events that seeks to extend its benevolence to individuals and other institutions handicapped in Ghana.

The items donated included personal protective equipment (PPE), hand sanitisers, nose masks, liquid soaps, tissues, leather mattresses, rice, drinks, packs and bags of drinking water among others.

Spearheaded by Mrs. Sarah D. Ahenkora (Head, The Livingstone Foundation), and her team, the items were handed over to the Orthopedic Training Centre.

“The food items and protective gears are expected to assist the staff and patients of the facility in these hard times,” Mrs. Sarah Ahenkora told the media after the presentation.

“Our foundation wants to pay attention to mental health in the country and also urged corporate Ghana to support them in their activities,” She added.

The Livingstone Foundation is a non-governmental organisation with the vision of alleviating the suffering and hardship of the brilliant but needy and the vulnerable in the society by way of providing monetary, technical aid etc. Its main focuses are equal access to education, accident survivor healthcare, community advocacy and youth empowerment.

Receiving the items on behalf of the health institution, Eli Asante (PRO, Orthopedic Training Centre) expressed his immense appreciation to the dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, Dr. Louisa and the entire staff of the Livingstone Foundation for their timely intervention.

“The OTC will like to express its profound gratitude to the Livingstone Foundation of Stonebwoy for the wonderful medical supplies they donated to see to the health needs of our children. We are very appreciative of your kind hearts and donation,” he said.