Mary Agyemang To Hold Musical Concert In December

Mary Agyemang

The maiden edition of a gospel musical concert dubbed, ‘Let’s Celebrate Jesus’, being organised by Mary Agyemang, will be held in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional capital on December 24.

‘Let’s Celebrate Jesus,’ which has Mary Agyemang as the headline act, is a praise and worship concert organised to bring people from all walks of life and Christians from different denominations together to worship and praise God.

The concert, according to the organisers, will be used to officially launch Mary Agyemang’s upcoming singles and also celebrate her achievements in the gospel music industry.

Mary, who is best known for her thrilling stage performances, will be treating patrons to a repertoire of some of her famous hits like Change Over, Total Restoration, Yesu Meda Wase, Medee Ne Wo, Holy Spirit and a selection of some favourite gospel songs at the event.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Mary Agyemang expressed confidence with the level of preparation ahead of the show, and called on all Christians and gospel music lovers to partake in the maiden event.

“This is the first of its kind in Ghana…Christians converging before the presence of God in worship. I am very happy with the level of preparation and I look forward to having a successful event,” she told BEATWAVES.

In an interview with Beatwaves, she expressed confidence with the level of preparation ahead of the show, and called on all Christians and gospel music lovers to partake in the maiden event.

She revealed that all the artistes billed to rock the event would be announced in November at a press conference to be held in Kumasi.

According to her, the event which is being organised to celebrate and promote the teachings of Jesus Christ through worship and song ministration, would be streamed live on all the social media platforms which include YouTube and Facebook.

She said gospel music lovers who will grace this year’s event will be treated to some good and danceable songs from all the artistes billed for the event.

Two international artistes would be sharing the stage with local gospel icons billed for the event.

Mary Agyemang last Sunday launched her latest single titled Holy Spirit at Royal Lamerta Hotel, Ahodwo, in Kumasi, which was graced by a section of gospel music stakeholders.

By George Clifford Owusu