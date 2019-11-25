Stonebwoy Grabs 3 Awards In Europe

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy won three awards at the maiden edition of the Ghana Music & Arts Awards Europe (GMAAE) held last Saturday at the M&M Plaza in Amsterdam.

The ‘Kpoo Keke’ hitmaker received the reggae/dancehall artiste of the year, reggae/dancehall song of the year and best collaboration of the year awards.

On the theme: ‘celebrating rich Ghanaian culture and tourism’, the event was organised by Young Mission Entertainment to reward Ghanaian music icons for their commitment, hard work and dedication in the music career.

It attracted a large number of personalities, including some of the Ghanaian music stakeholders, movie personalities as well as other music fans.

The awards ceremony witnessed live musical performances from artistes such as Wendy Shay, Yaa Pono, Fameye, Eddie Khae and a host of others.

Kuami Eugene took home the artiste of the year, highlife artiste of the year and highlife song of the year awards, whilst Burna Boy from Nigeria won the African artiste of the year.

Other artistes who were also honoured at the event include Medikal, who took home the best rapper and hiplife artiste of the year awards. Wendy Shay was also honoured with the best new artiste of the year award.

King Promise grabbed the Afro-pop/Afrobeat artiste of the year and Shatta Wale also took home the best music video of the year award with his song, ‘Gringo’.

UK-based gospel artiste Diana Hamilton was honoured with gospel artiste of the year and Guilty Beatz grabbed the producer/sound engineer of the year award.

Other awards winners were Yaa Pono (hiplife song of the year), Dope Nation (best music group of the year), Akwaboa (album of the year), Eddie Khae (most popular song of the year), DJ Vyrusky (best DJ of the year), Ama K Abebrese (best actress of the year) and a host of others.

By George Clifford Owusu