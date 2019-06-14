Stonebwoy Jabs Media Over Hotel Brouhaha

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has taken a swipe at a section of Ghana’s media over reports that he was kicked out of a hotel in Kenya, where he performed at this year’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival in Nairobi on Saturday.

According to the celebrated reggae dancehall artiste, the media is only interested in seeing artistes like him fail.

He is, therefore, considering taking a legal action against the media platforms that reported his alleged hotel brouhaha, something he described as “false.”

This week’s reports from Kenya indicated that this year’s Tomorrow’s Leaders Festival didn’t live to up its billing.

The concert, which had some top African artistes such as Nigeria’s Yemi Alade, Tanzania’s Diamond Platinumz and Ghana’s dancehall artiste Stonebwoy on the bill, was held on Saturday at Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

However, things didn’t go as planned, and music fans reportedly left the event grounds in sheer disappointment.

Stonebwoy allegedly got kicked out of his hotel room after the event over non-payment of bills by the organisers.

Kenyan celebrity blogger Xtian Dela‒ who made the Stonebwoy allegation on Twitter‒ also refused to disclose the name of the particular hotel in question, but only added that Nigeria’s Yemi Alade also “got locked up in her hotel room of because of bills.”

The reports were subsequently picked up by Ghana’s media platforms.

“Sometimes I wonder why so much WICKEDNESS in our Country.. FALSE reportage Gives Us So Much JOY!! like I see these Things and I’m pushed to regret Representing For this same Flag. When All they want is TO SEE US FAIL.. anyway the LAW works and we might resort to it,” he tweeted.