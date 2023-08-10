Stonebwoy Listed On Billboard USA Chart

Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy’s latest single, ‘Life & Money’, off his ‘5th Dimension’ album, hits a top 50 Billboard US Afrobeats songs chart peak this week.

On August 8, the song made its debut entry into the chart’s top 50, peaking at No. 47 after scoring landmark success in the US territory, which includes radio airplay audience impressions, streams on both subscription and ad-supported tiers of leading audio and video music services, plus download sales from top music retailers across the region.

This new feat arrives just days after he was presented with a Billboard plaque for his latest album, ‘5th Dimension’, which reached an impressive peak position of number 8 on the coveted Billboard World Reggae Albums Chart.

The plaque was presented to Stonebwoy in recognition of his musical excellence and the global impact of his music.

Featuring UK-based BRIT award-winning rapper Stormzy, ‘Life & Money’ initially arrived on April 28 as the lead single off Stonebwoy’s fifth studio album, ‘5th Dimension’.

On July 28, a re-imagined version, on which he expands the original with a signature lithe and laidback verse, complementing the mood seamlessly, featuring multi-platinum chart-topping Atlanta rap phenom Russ was released.

Stonebwoy is no stranger to the Billboard charts. He has maintained a steady presence on various charts since his breakthrough third studio LP, ‘Epistles of Mama (EOM)’.

Stonebwoy is currently embarking on North America, Canada and UK tour in support of his ‘5th Dimension’ album.