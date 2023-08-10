Fawaz Brings Water To Zabzugu Constituency

Alhaji Fawaz Aliu commissioning the mechanised boreholes

ACCESS TO potable drinking water has been significantly improved in seven communities in Zabzugu Constituency in the Northern Region.

This positive news has been made possible following the timely intervention and kindness of a Deputy Chief of Staff, Alhaji Fawaz Aliu.

Fawaz Aliu, described by his people as benevolent, caring and respectful person, has provided mechanised boreholes for seven communities, who had water challenges.

The chiefs and elders of the beneficiary communities appealed to the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Office of the President for support and he gladly intervened.

With the intervention of Fawaz Aliu, now the perennial problem of inadequate access to clean and potable water in the constituency would be a thing of the past.

Meanwhile, members of the beneficiary communities, who were overly excited, expressed their profound gratitude to Fawaz Aliu for his love and readiness to help them.

Some of the community members, especially, the women and the aged, recounted how Fawaz Aliu had consistently supported the constituency, and prayed to Allah to bless him.

Some political analysts have even speculated that Fawaz Aliu may run as a candidate for the Zabzugu Constituency parliamentary seat on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ticket.

The massive support being enjoyed by Fawaz Aliu in the constituency cuts across the various political parties in the area, as he is seen as a unifier and development-oriented person.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi