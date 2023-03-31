Stonebwoy Set To Drop New Album

Stonebwoy

Award-winning Ghanaian reggae and dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, has announced the release of his fifth album titled, “5th Dimension” which features some international music superstars.

With April 28 as the scheduled release date for the 17-track album, international music icons including Angelique Kidjo, Shaggy, Mereba, Stormzy, Tiwa Savage, Davido, among others are on the album.

The album comes three years after Stonebwoy dropped his last album ‘Anloga Junction’.

In addition to his current single, ‘More Of You’,‘5th Dimension’will also include ‘Life & Money’ featuring celebrated British-Ghanaian rapper Stormzy – as the album’s lead single.

The track was produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5 who has worked with the likes of Burna Boy, J Hus and Koffee.

The red-hot track shows off the potent fusion of Reggae, Hip-hop, Afrobeat, and trap talent that has made Stonebwoy one of Africa’s most important new young artistes.

Stonebwoyhas been placing the continent firmly on the musical map with international touring, standout collaborations, and hugely popular singles since 2012.

He has duetted with international artistes including Keri Hilson, Sean Paul, Trey Songz, Burna Boy, Alpha Blondie, and many more.

Stonebwoy has rocked some very notable stages across the world from 2019’s RotomSunsplash Festival (Spain) to 2020’s Afro Nation (Puerto Rico), 2021’s Yam Carnival (UK), and more recently the 2022 FIFA Fan Festival (Qatar).

In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, Stonebwoy stands as oneunique artiste with a sense of direction and purpose.