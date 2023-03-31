Kelvyn Boy Endorses Cues & Lyrics

Kelvyn Boy

Afrobeat singer, Kelvyn Boy, has endorsed Joy Prime’s upcoming music reality show, ‘Cues & Lyrics.’

In a video clip posted on Joy Prime’s Facebook page, the ‘Down Flat’ hitmaker said, “Wasup, wasup. Watch out for the Cues and Lyrics audition. I dey come there. Me myself, I dey there. Pull up, yeah. Joy Prime. Let’s all meet on March 31. One love (sic).”

Cues & Lyrics is a talent hunt aimed at unearthing the next music star in Ghana.

The afrobeat musician further added that he will be present at the audition, which is slated for today, March 31, 2023, at the Tigon Creative Studios, Achimota.

He further urged prospective contestants to prepare well and show the world their musical dexterity.