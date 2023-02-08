Stonebwoy, Taylor Swift Share Red Carpet Moment At Grammy Awards

Stonebwoy and Taylor Swift

The 65th Grammy Awards premiere ceremony was held live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, February 6.

The night honoured “artistic achievement, technical proficiency and overall excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales or chart position.” It also recognised the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the eligibility year, running from October 1, 2021, to September 30, 2022.

Music’s biggest stars hit the red carpet Sunday night for the industry’s most coveted scheme.

Stonebwoy, who was one of the special guests invited to attend this year’s ceremony, was captured on the red carpet dressed in all black having a beautiful but brief moment with award-winning global pop superstar, Taylor Swift.

The two were seen exchanging pleasantries as they made their way to the arena for the main event.

This has stirred a conversation on social media, with majority of users anticipating a possible collaboration between the two.

Meanwhile, Stonebwoy kicked off the new year last week with the release of a banger dubbed ‘More Of You’.

The feel-good, sexy love song, was produced by American/Jamaican producer Supa Dups and is the third single since Stonebwoy’s historic global signing with Universal Music Group (UMG). Aimed towards his homebrewed ladies, the song is soulful yet uplifting, making it perfect dancehall track for hot nights on the dancefloor.