All Set For Valentine Laughter Show

Lekzy Decomic

Come Sunday, February 12, 2023, the second edition of the Valentine Love and Laughter Show dubbed “The Valentine Laughter Show” will be held at the National Theatre in Accra.

This year’s show promises to be very intriguing – a night to be filled with total entertainment and not just comedy.

Produced by leading Events and Media Agency, Imagebureau, the 2021 and 2022 editions were suspended, as was many other events due to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

With Comedians like Funny Face, OB Amponsah, Jacinta, Lekzy DeComic, Foster Romanus, Clemento Suarez and a lot more, the carefully curated event promises to bring to its patrons many surprises on the night, including a breathtaking live band performance by the Lynx Entertainment Family with the Patch Bay Band and a never before experience magic display by Bernard The Magician!

“The Valentine Laughter Show is indeed very dear to our hearts, especially because it is the very first event Imagebureau hosted at our beginning in 2020. If that first edition had failed, we probably wouldn’t be here,” said George Quaye, Team Lead at ImageBureau.

Produced by ImageBureau, The Valentine Laughter Show 2023 is sponsored by Ebony Condoms with support from Joy 99.7 FM, Veetickets, Ghana Tourism Authority and The Boss Travel Club from Adansi Travels.

Grab tickets via www.imagebureaugh.com or *365*2020#. Call 0551313134 for any further enquiries.