Stonebwoy To Perform At 2022 FIFA Fan Festival

Popular award-winning reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, aka Stonebwoy, will on Friday, December 16 perform at the FIFA Fan Festival in Doha, Qatar.

The celebrated Ghanaian artiste, who has carved a niche for himself in both local and international music circles, will share the stage with some selected international artistes such as Julian Marley, Kizz Daniel, and Patoranking.

Jamaican dancehall artistes, Sean Paul will also be performing on December 17.

Stonebwoy is the fourth African artiste to grace the Fan Festival stage this year.

Noted for his supreme and enticing stage presence that gets his fans asking for more, Stonebwoy is likely to delight fans at the festival with his danceable songs and stage craft at the festival.

Some of his danceable songs he is expected to perform at the event include ‘Bawasaaba’, ‘Go Higher’, ‘Therapy’ ‘People Dey’, ‘Activate’, ‘Come From Far’, ‘Kpoo Keke’, ‘Sobolo’ among others.

Winner of several awards including VGMA Artiste of the Year and BET Best International Act: Africa, Stonebwoy has performed on a number of international music festivals such as Reggae Sumfest, Afro Nation Festival in Portugal, Rotterdam Reggae Festival, Uppsala Reggae Festival among others.

By George Clifford Owusu