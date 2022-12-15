Concerned Mampong Indigenes Say No To Galamsey

The Concerned Citizens of Asante Mampong during the press conference

Concerned Citizens of Asante Mampong have served notice to those intending to engage in illegal mining activities, popularly called galamsey in the area not to dare.

The group, made up of local and foreign-based indigenes of the town, have vowed to stop any group or persons from mining on their well-protected lands.

The president of the group, Victor Owusu, said the citizens of Asante Mampong have realised how illegal mining has destroyed farmlands and waterbodies in other areas, so they would not allow same to happen on their lands.

According to him, there are rumours that government through the Minerals Commission, has given a concession to a certain private mining company to mine on their lands, warning that they would not allow that to happen.

Victor Owusu stated emphatically that their ancestors handed a beautiful land to the present generation, therefore it was also their duty to protect the Asante Mampong lands for the future generations to also inherit and enjoy life.

“The citizens of Asante Mampong will suffer hunger and thirst if we allow mining activities to commence in this area, never!” the Concerned Citizens of Asante Mampong leader said, and warned illegal miners to stay away from their lands.

He criticised the Mineral’s Commission for giving the nod for illegal mining activities to start on their lands without proper stakeholder engagement, including the traditional authorities.

The Gyasehene of Asante Mampong Traditional Area, Nana Yiadom II, on his part, applauded the Asante Mampong citizens for such a brave and patriotic gesture of supporting the chiefs to fight against galamsey in their area.

He cautioned government, especially the Mineral’s Commission, to reverse any act that would allow illegal mining activities in their community, stressing that Asante Mampong chiefs were determined to protect their lands for future generations.