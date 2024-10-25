Stonebwoy Unveils New Album

Stonebwoy

Popular Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, known in the music industry as Stonebwoy, has officially released his highly-anticipated new album titled ‘Up & Running’.

The dancehall artiste on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, hosted a party at the Alora Beach Resort inside Laboma Beach to officially launch the album which featured his latest hit single ‘Jejereje’.

Stonebwoy’s ‘Jejereje’, featuring Dutch guitarist and producer Ginton, took over the airwaves a few days after it was released and generated a lot of buzz on social media among Ghanaian and international music fans.

In less than a week, the official music video for ‘Jejereje’ has earned recognition as the number one video on YouTube in Ghana, amassing an impressive 600k views.

The songs on Stonebwoy’s latest album are expected to be available on all the digital music platforms for download.

The album unveiling ceremony was graced by a host of personalities including Bullgod, Nadia Buari, Nana Ama McBrown, Kwaw Kese, D-Black and a host of others.

Featured artistes on the ‘Up & Running’ album include Spice, Duncan Mighty, IR Sais, Odumodublvck, Wyclef Jean, Amaria BB, Blvk Hero, Kalyan Arnold and Chi Ching Ching.

Since his entry into the Ghanaian music industry, Stonebwoy has won the hearts of many music lovers in the country.

Having staged performances in UK, USA, Australia, Italy, and Holland among others, Stonebwoy has shared the stage with international acts such as Lauryn Hill, Alkaline, Busy Signal, Davido, Popcaan, Morgan Heritage, Wizkid and a host of others.

Credited with many awards, the dancehall act was in 2019 adjudged the Best Artiste in African Reggae/Dancehall at the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) in Lagos, Nigeria.

By George Clifford Owusu