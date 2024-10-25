Eno Barony Drops ‘Boozen’

Eno Barony

Ghanaian female rapper and songwriter, Ruth Eno Adjoa Amankwah Nyame Adom, known in showbiz as Eno Barony, will officially release her latest song titled ‘Boozen’ off her much-anticipated album ‘No Manual’ today.

‘Boozen’ takes its name from a popular slang term for “heavy” or “big” and explores the topic of men who are attracted to full-figured women.

The song promises to be a reflection of Eno Barony’s commitment to promoting self-love, body confidence, and challenging societal beauty standards, much like she did with ‘Heavy Load’.

With her unique lyrical prowess and infectious energy, ‘Boozen’ is expected to resonate with the general public, especially plus-size women, offering yet another anthem of empowerment.

According to Eno Barony, fans can look forward to the release today, which is sure to make waves.

Eno Barony shot her way into the limelight some years ago, and she is among a few female Ghanaian artistes who have grown to become reliable artistes on the local music scene.

Also known as the ‘Rap Goddess’, Eno Barony released her first single, ‘Wats Ma Name’ and also ‘Tonga’, the remix of Tonga by Joey B featuring Sarkodie in 2014 lifted her into the limelight.

She later recorded more songs including ‘Megye Wo Boy’ in 2015, in which she collaborated with Abrewa Nana.

In 2016, she recorded a single, ‘Daawa’ with Shatta Wale and also worked with hiplife rapper Kwaw Kese on a single titled ‘Gari’.

Other collaborations also featured singles ‘Touch the Body’ with Stonebwoy and ‘King of Queens’ with Medikal.

The rapper won the best female rapper award at the 2020 edition of African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA).

By Prince Fiifi Yorke