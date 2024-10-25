Joe Mettle Headlines ‘Sing Over Ghana’

Joe Mettle

Celebrated Ghanaian gospel musician, Joe Mettle, who is credited with a number of hit songs, is among gospel musicians billed to perform at the ‘Sing Over Ghana’ peace concert.

The event will take place at ICGC – The Lord’s Tabernacle, Achimota-Abofu in Accra at 6pm on Friday, October 25, and will continue through to Saturday, October 26.

Being organised by Joe Mettle Ministries, the event which is not just about singing and dancing but an encounter with God is expected to attract scores of Christians, ministers of God, as well as gospel music lovers from all walks of life.

It is aimed at promoting peace and unity among Ghanaians as well as to evangelise the gospel of Christ through music. It promises to be fun-packed with great doses of inspiring song ministrations.

Joe Mettle, who has been known for his soul-touching gospel tunes, is expected to perform most of his hit danceable and worship songs such as ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’, and ‘Turning Around’, among others.

According to Joe Mettle, the event, which is a gathering for worship and intercession, “has been close to my heart, and I believe it holds the potential to impact our beloved nation profoundly.”

“Our purpose is simple yet profound: to remind ourselves that Ghana belongs to the Lord and to ask for His hand over our country’s future.

“This year, ‘Sing Over Ghana’ is inspired by Zephaniah 3:17: ‘The Lord your God is with you, the Mighty Warrior who saves’. With this truth in mind, we will lift a sound of worship, trusting in His love and power to move on our behalf,” he said.

He further mentioned that Ghana is faced with many challenges which can only be surmounted by prayers.

“Together, we can build a unified foundation, strong enough to carry the hopes and dreams of every Ghanaian, both today and for generations to come,” he added.