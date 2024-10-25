One God Forever Supports Agyemang Duah, Others

Duah (2nd L seated) with members of the association

One God Forever, an association comprising retired footballers, has paid a visit to former Black Stars, Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak legend, Agyemang Duah, who is battling stroke.

The association, led by President Mohammed Eliasu, donated food items including bag of rice, milo, milk, sugar etc and GH¢10,000 to the retired Ghanaian footballer.

Elsewhere, another donations were made to former Black Stars player, Patrick Villars and Nii Noi Dowurna, formerly of Accra Hearts of Oak. Both were given GH¢10,000 each with a bag of rice, oil, milo, milk etc.

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Greater Accra Regional Minister, Titus Glover are patrons of One God Forever Association.

Duah, known as the ‘Rock of Gibraltar or Rambo’ and his family expressed appreciation to the association that had stretched a hand of support to him in these crucial times.

During his playing career, he was celebrated especially on the local front for his combative play and commanding presence at the defensive area, and was instrumental in the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) campaigns for Kotoko, AshantiGold and Hearts of Oak.

He started his playing career with Okwahu United before playing for Kotoko, and took them to the CAF Champions League in 1993 and AshantiGold (Gold Fields) in 1997 (both runners up), before winning the Champions League with Hearts in 2000, becoming the only player to have taken three teams to the Champions League finals in the process.

From The Sports Desk