‘Haaland Goal Not Normal For Humans’

Haaland scored a stunning goal on Wednesday

Pep Guardiola said Erling Haaland’s outrageous goal in Manchester City’s 5-0 win over Sparta Prague was “not normal for a human being.”

Haaland acrobatically finished off Savinho’s cross in the second half with an airborne back-heel volley.

The Norwegian scored again before being substituted to make it 44 goals in 42 Champions League games and move up to 16th on the all-time list.

“I didn’t know how he scored,” said Guardiola. “For a human being, I would say no [it’s not normal]. He made a fantastic goal.

“He can touch 15 or 20 balls but have seven or eight chances. It’s unbelievable.

“He made an incredible goal, similar to [Borussia] Dortmund a few years ago. I don’t know which one is more difficult but I would say both.”

“What an amazing goal. I was speechless after that,” Nunes told TNT Sports. “When he scored a similar goal against Dortmund I was watching on TV, so to see this live, it was amazing.”

Sparta Prague coach Lars Friis was also full of praise for Haaland, who has already reached 13 goals for the season.

“What can you say, he’s maybe the best striker in the world,” said Friis.

“He’s world class. We felt we had good hands on him but then he pops up with a goal like this.

“They are the best team in the world with the best players in the world.”

City’s victory moved them up to third in the Champions League table and within sight of the knockout rounds ahead of games against Sporting CP and Feyenoord.