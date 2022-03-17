Stonebwoy Your Sex Is Whack -Abena Korkor Alleges

Mental health advocate Abena Korkor is believed to have added award-winning musician Stonebwoy to her latest updated list of her alleged sex mates.

According to her, the BHIM Nation President once went under the bedsheet with her but he did not perform to her expectation.



In a tweet on Wednesday, she alleged that he was “whack” in bed, suggesting she didn’t enjoy him the way she wanted to.

She wrote, “We share what we have! I am miserable so I will share my misery. When u can’t harm yourself provoke people so they harm you. Serial killers wish they could kill themselves but are not courageous enough so they kill other people. @stonebwoy your sex is whack!”

Abena Korkor has become known for making public her secret sex encounters with prominent and famous men.

In the past, names she mentioned have not been able to take her on for reasons best known to them.

Meanwhile, the latest list has some prominent ex-blackstars players in there.

Her tweet on Wednesday attracted a lot of reaction from Ghanaians, some of them trolled her while others made fun of the situation.