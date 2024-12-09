Stonebwoy’s Bhim Fest Set For Dec. 22

Stonebwoy

Popular dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla, better known in the music industry as Stonebwoy, will hold his eighth annual “Bhim Fest” musical extravaganza in Accra this December.

Stonebwoy will be the main performer for the event, which will be held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Sunday, December 22, 2024.

The eighth edition of the event is being held this year to honour Stonebwoy’s accomplishments in the Ghanaian music scene as well as provide entertainment for his devoted fan base.

Bhim Fest Concert is perhaps among the well-organised musical concerts in Ghana where the very best of artistes with smashing hits are assembled on one platform to entertain thousands of music enthusiasts.

The event aims to honour and unite African and Caribbean heritage through a meticulously curated lineup of artistes from across the continent and the diaspora.

Since its inception, Bhim Fest has grown into Ghana’s largest and heavily attended artiste-led music festival.

Over the years, it has featured an impressive lineup of renowned African and Caribbean artistes, including Busy Signal, Beenie Man, Morgan Heritage, Jahmiel, 10Tik, and more.

The Bhim Fest Concert is part of Stonebwoy’s vision to showcase Ghana’s musical richness while promoting his enviable brand, local artistes (both established and up-and-coming) or bands, and connect with his grassroots consumers.

“We’re going to step it up this year with even more vigour and enthusiasm. Prior to the festival, the lineup will be revealed,” the organisers said.

The seventh edition of Bhim Fest in 2023 was the most successful, drawing over 55,000 people from all over the world to the sold-out event at the Accra Sports Stadium, solidifying Ghana’s standing as the site of one of Africa’s most prominent and highly regarded Afrobeats, dancehall, and reggae festivals.

Stonebwoy and Jamaican dancehall and reggae musicians Jahmiel were the main acts.

The festival experience is expected to be enhanced by this year’s version, which will combine music and cultural celebration in a breathtaking waterfront location.

By George Clifford Owusu