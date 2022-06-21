Stop the Hypocrisy- Ghana Gas Tells Nzema MPs

The Head Of Corporate Communications, Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu –Bempah

Ghana Gas Company Limited has debunked allegations made by three Members of Parliament(MPs) from the Western Region that it has forsaken the people of Nzema in its developmental projects.

The MPs include Emmanuel Armah Kofi Boah, former Energy Minister and MP for Ellembele Constituency, Dorcas Affo-Toffey, embattled MP for Jomoro, and Kofi Arko Nokoe MP for Evalue Ajomoro Gwira constituency.

They claim the company is rather embarking on developmental projects in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

But the head of Corporate Communications, Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu –Bempah has described the allegation as absurd, saying an amount of GHC40 million meant for development in Nzemaland is lying in a kitty untouched.

He said the money meant for Project Affected Communities has not been touched because of uncertainty as to where the people of the Western Region want the development to go.

Briefing the media in Accra, Mr. Bempa said it comes as a surprise for the three MPs, one of whom was an Energy Minister and knew the problem on the ground could make such a wild allegation about the company.

“It’s even insulting to the traditional authority to see that one of their own, Awulai of Atuabo is sitting on the board and looking down on his community without bringing development to the ordinary people,” he lamented.

He has therefore called on the MPs to cross-check their facts before making any such allegations.

“I am surprised also to hear that Kofi Armah Boah then Energy Minister was part of the board that took the decision that there is going to be a project fund that is going to put aside to develop the communities within the Western Region and knew about the existence of the money could make such wild allegations.

He revealed that the board he served as minister could not make those feasible when they were in power but those decisions came to fruition when the new board took over.

Adding that the new board from 2017 till date had been able to accrue GHC40 million equivalent to $5.6 million out of the 20 dollars per metric ton set aside for development in the area.

“Aside from the amount lying in the kitty untouched, Ghana Gas Company had gone ahead to embark on other developmental projects in the constituencies of the three MPs, in the areas of health, education transportation, sports, security, institutional support, community support among others.

On health, Mr. Bempa mentioned the construction of an ultra-modern trauma centre located at Atuabu which is 70 percent completed.

He said the centre when completed will be one of the best in the West African sub-region.

“Ghana Gas has also constructed an 8-seater water closet toilet, a mechanized borehole at Allabokazo; construction of 4 unit teacher’s Quarters each at Anokyi and Asemnda Suazo, construction of an ultra Modern Nursery facility at Asemnda Suazo, supported to rehabilitate their community school building, donated teaching and learning materials to Nzulezo community and the donation of two water tanks to Kikam Technical Institute among others.

In the area of sports and transportation, he revealed that the company has made cash donations to Nzema Kotoko and Karela United Football clubs construction of Astroturfs for the football clubs, donation of a 33-seater coastal bus to Ellembelle Elderly Care Centre, supports the traditional authorities and refurbishment of Atuabo Palace, cash donations to Kundum festivals, construction of roads, supporting the security in the area, and supporting institutions in the area.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey