Stop The Lies – GHAMRO Tells Akosua Agyapong

The Chairman for the Interim Management Committee of the Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Rex Omar, has denied allegations that the organisation failed to care for the late highlife musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah during his illness.

Akosua Agyapong, also a highlife musician, claimed during an interview on Adom FM that when the late musician asked GHAMRO for money to get treatment, they only sent him GH¢250.

She wondered if the executive would be able to attend the funeral of Akwaboah Senior after allegedly giving him that paltry amount of money.

In a post on his Facebook wall, Rex Omar stated that the statements made by Akosua Agyapong were false.

“The biggest liar is Akosua! Why then did she wait till the man’s death to talk about it? In our welfare books, there are no such records. Kwadwo was a very proud man and will never utter any such thing to anyone.

“During his entire years of sickness, it’s only once he ever asked for assistance from GHAMRO and when he did, GHAMRO welfare took him to the hospital in their vehicle to meet his doctor, and there was no money paid to Kwadwo himself but to the hospital.

“Records are there to prove this, Kwadwo is dead so now all of a sudden Akosua has become his spokesperson? She should shut up with her fabricated stories and allow the man rest in peace!” he further stated.

Rex Omar cautioned the media to cross check facts before publication, and not allow themselves to be used by unscrupulous persons with selfish interests.

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Music Rights Organisation (GHAMRO), Abraham Adjatey, also known as Agya Abraham, described as unfortunate some allegations a member, Akosua Agyapong, made against them.

Agya Abraham stated categorically that he has not received any call from the late Akwaboah Senior demanding financial assistance for medical welfare.

“Kwadwo is not someone who was comfortable letting people in on his problems. I have received no call from him personally as alleged. The heavens and earth and Holy Spirit will bear me witness that this man has not informed me of any problems or made demands, not even once,” he stated.

Due to his sight impairment, Agya Abraham said Akwaboah Senior had a separate portfolio where monies could be handed to him directly, without having to pass through the usual lengthy procedure, hence there is no way he would have been paid in mobile money as Akosua Agyapong claimed.

The CEO opined that the unfounded claims by Akosua Agyapong are an insult to Akwaboah Jnr’s potency of caring for his father, owing to his well established background in the industry.

Speaking on the label as a thief, he said it is the lowest Akosua can bring his name since he has no charge of thievery both in GHAMRO and in his other corporate portfolio.

Agya Abraham challenged Akosua Agyapong to provide evidence of her claims for further investigation or allow his name and GHAMRO to rest.