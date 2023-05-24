Thrills Heralds K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship

Participants and officials of GAF pose with their medals

Thrills characterised the 7th K-Balm National Armwrestling Championship held at Wesley Grammar Senior High School on Saturday.

The competition, which was a stepping stone towards the forthcoming African Armwrestling Championship, saw lots of participants from all sectors of the country battle out in the various categories to gain a slot in the continental event.

The rollercoaster of emotions that the pullers and supporters went through was indeed a sign of how far the Ghana Armwrestling Federation had come in helping to develop the sport nationwide.

In the men’s 65kg category, Samuel Adjetey Sowah managed to give his opponents an arduous task to grab the top spot after going unbeaten in all his matches.

It was indeed an exciting time for the young champion who got the crowd gay, screaming his name out anytime he approached the table.

The likes of Abdul Rahman Issahak, Abdul Somad Suleman, and Michael Mensah, placed second and third respectively in that category.

Rachael Lankai also emerged tops in the female 65kg category, while Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo and Mary Quaye ended their campaign with second and third positions, respectively.

Wisdom Kofi Abromekyi emerged as the new champion in the men’s 80+kg division after overpowering Godwin Sackey and Aziz Wahab, who were adjudged first and second runners-up. Elsewhere in the men’s 80kg, Thomas Bannor won the top honours, with David Bantah and Desmond Mensah winning silver and bronze.

The female 90kg witnessed one of the most interesting and fierce battles as Rashida Abass, Mariam Yussif, and Mary-Ann Abagale sailed through to occupy the top three positions.

History repeated itself in the men’s 90+kg where Derrick Adu Kwakye, popularly known as ‘Asoka GH’ retained his position, followed by Isaac Antwi Boasiako and Issah Kunyah, while Mariam Kadiri Moro also topped the female category ahead of Afia Kumah and Grace Mintah who finished second and third place, respectively.

Jonas Narh of Wesley Grammar Senior High School and Oliver Adam Atindani of KNUST Senior High School were presented with special awards for their excellent performance as first-timers.

General Secretary for the Brong Ahafo and Bono East division of GAF, Dickson Kyere-Dua, said he was impressed with the performance of the pullers in the various categories.

He commended Kofikrom Pharmacy, producers of K-Balm ointment, Twellium Industries, Adamus Resources, Swaggers Restaurant, and Wadada Business Ventures for coming onboard to support the event.

Ghana would host the 12th African Armwrestling Championship, which is scheduled for June 21 to June 25, 2023 at the GNAT Hall in Accra.

From The Sports Desk