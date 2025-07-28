Stop The Third Term Nonsense

President John Mahama

Sycophancy has now assumed the status of an occupation practised by many seeking favour from politicians whose party is in power.

It has become so widespread that not even the pulpits is being spared, including chieftaincy institutions.

The anomaly started slowly until gaining this worrying notoriety.

One of the archbishops of a thriving charismatic church is one man who has perfected what can be described as politics in the pulpit—his utterances and endorsement of political figures irritating to the ears.

Politicians, especially those who are relishing their tenures, must be very careful about these persons including church leaders who should know better.

Such pulpit politics, unsurprisingly, is not something the orthodox churches do—theirs steeped in age-old church traditions of strength of character. Their respect is therefore intact and not subject to verbal attacks as are their charismatic counterparts.

Turning their attention to President John Mahama following the recent state-organised national thanksgiving religious programme, they are falling over each other to encourage the breaching of the constitution. They want President John Mahama to consider a third term bid, a dangerous attempt which has the potential of plunging the country into turmoil.

Although the President has not reacted to the encouragement from pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) religious leaders, he does not seem to be one to be naïve about such dangerous attempt.

Ghana is a peaceful country which was handed over to President Mahama after a general election in conformity with a constitution.

Any attempt to abuse power by seeking to tamper with this magna carta so a third term can gain traction should be shunned by the President.

As for those who are using the subject to seek the favour of the President on the pulpit, we can state unequivocally that they are committing unpardonable iniquities by linking their so-called third term encouragement to God.

We have taken note of a reaction from Dr. Nyaho Nyaho Tamakloe on the subject, which deserves commendation.

Taking a swipe at such third term evangelists, he has not taken kindly to their favour-seeking craze.

Some of them even claim to be basing their encouragement on prophecies.

God cannot be mocked, and those who have found in this a thriving occupation let them come off it lest they are consumed by the dangers thereof.

Such hypocrisies should not be brought near the pulpit. These same so-called pastors will turn around when things go sour and shut up as though they did not play a part in their encouragement to politicians to take certain paths.

Those who engage in God’s ministry must be disciplined in all departments and, especially, avoid pandering to the wishes of politicians and the rich in society.

The constitution of Ghana will not be altered to ensure the third term agenda of some pastors.

The President is serving his last term and should be allowed to do what he has set out to do. The pastors should concentrate on fighting the moral decadence that is consuming society and the destruction of the environment which God has bestowed upon us to enjoy and preserve for future generations, and not such wild goose chases which can only endanger the country.