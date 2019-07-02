Stop Vile Campaign -Nana To Varsity Detractors

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has denied claims that the yet-to-be amended Universities Bill will undermine academic freedom in public universities.

On the contrary, he said the new bill would bring all public universities under a common law, thereby making the administration of public universities less cumbersome

Addressing the 11th Congregation of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) in Accra yesterday, the President said: “The flimsy allegations being perpetrated that the bill will undermine academic freedom are deliberate mischief-making and disingenuous.”

“We are firm subscribers as the bill amply demonstrates the cardinal importance of the principle of academic freedom in the development of all institutions of learning worth their salt,” the President said.

He also advised all Ghanaians to be “natural champions of a law-based state whose institutions are solid enough to sanction effectively vigilantism, bank frauds, cyber frauds, illegal mining, identity thefts, stealing of public funds, bribery and corruption, criminal cartels and criminal behaviour in general.”

Facts

A total number of 326 students graduated with Bachelor of Arts in Public Relations Management, Bachelor of Science in Information Technology Management, Bachelor of Laws, Diploma in Public Relations Management, and Diploma Information Technology Management. Academic prizes were awarded to deserving graduating students.

The best graduating student in the Faculty of Law went to Afua Emefa Amoaku Augustine, while best graduating student in the Faculty of Information Technology and Communication Studies went to Sandra Akweley Martey. Fourteen other students also received various awards in their various fields of study.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent