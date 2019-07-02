header ad banner
2 Arrested For Robbery At Akwatia-Line

July 2, 2019

The suspects

Two men, Latif Musah and Weledi Kodjo Michel have been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in connection with an armed robbery at Akwatia-Line in Kumasi.

The robbery took place at Akwatia-Line timber market on Thursday, June 27, 2019 around 4:30pm during which the victim Samuel Frimpong, 39, was dispossessed of his Samsung mobile phone, GH¢10 cash, and a backpack containing his uniform and personal effects.

The
weapon used for the robbery

Following a distress call regarding the robbery, personnel of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command responded and arrested Latif Musah and Weledi Kodjo Michel, both 21 years upon intelligence-led operation.

Police said a search in their room uncovered one foreign pistol, an axe, bayonet, and a black backpack, identified by the victim as his.

The police also found one empty 8mm ammunition at the scene of the robbery.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi

