2 Arrested For Robbery At Akwatia-Line

Two men, Latif Musah and Weledi Kodjo Michel have been arrested by the Manhyia Divisional Police Command in connection with an armed robbery at Akwatia-Line in Kumasi.

The robbery took place at Akwatia-Line timber market on Thursday, June 27, 2019 around 4:30pm during which the victim Samuel Frimpong, 39, was dispossessed of his Samsung mobile phone, GH¢10 cash, and a backpack containing his uniform and personal effects.

Following a distress call regarding the robbery, personnel of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command responded and arrested Latif Musah and Weledi Kodjo Michel, both 21 years upon intelligence-led operation.

Police said a search in their room uncovered one foreign pistol, an axe, bayonet, and a black backpack, identified by the victim as his.

The police also found one empty 8mm ammunition at the scene of the robbery.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi