Stranded Ghanaian Students Refusing To Return

Some stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine following the conflict in the European country are refusing to return home says Deputy Minister For Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration,

Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong.

This follows recent reports that some Ghanaians have refused to return home from Ukraine although the government procured tickets for their flight.

The first batch of Ghanaian nationals evacuated from Ukraine, including students, has arrived in Accra last Tuesday.

The 24 students were met by the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister who welcomed them on behalf of President Akufo-Addo.

More Ghanaian students who fled Ukraine over the unrest in that country are expected to to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra on Friday March 4, 2022.

Speaking on Wuntumi Tv, the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister stated that “All Ghanaians who are staying in Russia and Ukraine are safe due to government’s quick intervention and support.

“The government has arranged with the various airlines to bring Ghanaians who are stranded in Ukraine and Russia back home safely.

He maintained that government is putting in place all necessary measures to ensure stranded Ghanaians are safe.

“Government is on top of issues when it comes to the safety of Ghanaians in Ukraine and I can say emphatically that they are all safe. They have moved from Ukraine and Russia to a safe country.

“Though Ghana does not have ambassador in Ukriane, the government has liaised with some Ghanaians in the nearby countries and even Ukraine to support the stranded students.

“Even yesterday, the Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia met with the Russia Ambassador to Ghana to have a very friendly discussions in connection with what is happening in between Ukraine and Russia.

He however expressed worried that “the difficulties the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration are facing is some Stranded Ghanaians in Ukraine and Russia are not ready to come back home despite this measures we’ve put in place to evacuate them.”

Meanwhile, the Foreign Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey in a meeting with relatives of Ghanaians in and around Ukraine implored them to encourage their wards to take advantage of this evacuation exercise to return to Ghana.

Since last week, there were concerns as to how the government would evacuate Ghanaians from the distressed country, after Russia’s invasion.

The Ministry subsequently disclosed that as of March 1, about 500 Ghanaians have been evacuated from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.

By Vincent Kubi