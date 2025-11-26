Stratcomm Africa Wins Best Environmental & Climate Change Communication Award

Stratcomm Africa

Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa) has been awarded the Best in Environmental & Climate Change Communications at the Excellence Awards 2023/2024 of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana (IPR Ghana).

The Awards were presented during the Institute’s National Summit and Annual General Meeting, held in Takoradi from 13th to 15th November 2025 under the theme “Reimagining Public Relations in a Contemporary World”.

This recognition by IPR Ghana underscores Stratcomm Africa’s leadership in deploying communications for sustainable development, including mobilizing stakeholders around environmental issues, climate resilience, and green innovation through strategic public relations.

Founder & CEO of Stratcomm Africa, Esther A. N. Cobbah, expressed her gratitude saying, “We dedicate this award to every gardener, youth innovator, exhibitor, and community member who believes in the power of green action. This recognition from IPR Ghana highlights the urgency of communication about environmental sustainability to ensure that different stakeholders own the responsibility and take the needed actions to help save our Earth,” she said.

Stratcomm Africa’s winning submission for the award drew on its flagship initiative, the Ghana Garden & Flower Movement (GGFM), and its signature event, the Ghana Garden and Flower Show (GGFS). Through these platforms, the agency has turned environmental conservation into community action, marrying climate education with practical green solutions that benefit both the environment and individual livelihoods. These engagements are helping embed environmental consciousness in everyday life, especially among young people, households, and entrepreneurs.

GGFS 2024, with the theme, “GREENOVATION: Green the Nation, Feed the Nation, Grow the Nation”, emphasized environmental innovation as a driver of food security, youth empowerment, and economic development. Over eight days at the Efua Sutherland Children’s Park, Stratcomm Africa brought together over 100 exhibitors, and more than 30,000 participants – a record attendance and harnessed storytelling, theatre, youth engagement, and practical masterclasses to inspire behaviour change and climate action.

The IPR Ghana Excellence Awards recognise top-performing communicators and organizations across various categories. The “Best in Environmental & Climate Change Communications” category, in particular, celebrates campaigns that use integrated public relations strategies to build stakeholder buy-in, spur engagement, and drive tangible environmental outcomes.

This latest national accolade comes on the heels of four global awards received by Stratcomm Africa in October this year by the International Public Relations Association (IPRA) at the IPRA Golden World Awards. Stratcomm Africa remains committed to driving environmental conservation through communication.

A Daily Guide Report