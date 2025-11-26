Everton Stun Man United Despite Early Red Card

10 men Everton beat Man United at Old Trafford

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall delivered a sensational strike to seal a hard-fought 1-0 win for Everton at Old Trafford, despite the visitors being reduced to 10 men after a bizarre early dismissal involving their own players.

Everton began the match with energy and intent, but their momentum appeared to unravel when Idrissa Gueye was sent off just 13 minutes in for striking teammate Michael Keane during an on-field confrontation. The moment stunned both sets of players and threatened to derail the Toffees’ evening.

Instead, Sean Dyche’s side rallied impressively. Just before the half-hour mark, Dewsbury-Hall produced a brilliant solo effort, weaving through United’s midfield before curling the ball beyond André Onana to give Everton a surprise lead.

Manchester United dominated possession after the break but found little joy against Everton’s disciplined, deep-lying defence.

Bruno Fernandes blasted over from close range, and Jordan Pickford delivered a standout stop to deny Joshua Zirkzee as the hosts pushed desperately for an equaliser.

The victory lifts Everton to 11th in the Premier League table—nudging ahead of rivals Liverpool on goal difference—and marks only their second league win at Old Trafford in 33 attempts.

United, whose five-game unbeaten run came to an end on the anniversary of manager Ruben Amorim’s first match in charge, slip to 10th, remaining above Everton only on goals scored.

Everton return to action on Saturday evening against Newcastle United, while Manchester United travel to face Crystal Palace on Sunday.