GFA Mourns Young Madrid FC Player Ignatius Bosompem

The late Ignatius Bosompem

THE GHANA Football Association (GFA) has extended its heartfelt condolences to Young Madrid FC and the family of Ignatius Bosompem, the young footballer who died after collapsing during a Division Two League match against Naajo Royals FC.

In a statement, the GFA President, Executive Council, General Secretary and the Western Regional Football Association (WRFA) expressed their profound grief, describing Bosompem’s passing as a devastating loss to the football community.

They affirmed their solidarity with the bereaved family, Young Madrid FC and the WRFA as they endure this painful period.

The Association noted that it has been in constant communication with WRFA officials to ensure that all necessary support is provided in the aftermath of the incident.

The GFA further called on the wider football fraternity to keep the player’s family and all those affected in their thoughts and prayers as they cope with the tragedy.

BY Wletsu Ransford