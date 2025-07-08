Stray Bullet Kills Bimbilla SHS Student At Fire Festival

Burial ceremony of Abukari Fatima held in Bimbilla

An 18-year-old second-year student of Bimbilla Senior High School, Abukari Fatima, has tragically lost her life after being hit by a stray bullet during this year’s Fire Festival celebration in Bimbilla, located in the Nanumba North District of the Northern Region.

According to information gathered, Fatima was on her way to the final fire-throwing ceremony at the Wampu Dam when she was struck in the neck by a stray bullet fired by a celebrant wielding a small weapon.

She sustained a fatal injury and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Bimbilla Hospital.

Her body has since been transferred to the hospital’s morgue for autopsy and preservation. The deceased was buried in line with Islamic rites, and her final Adua is scheduled for today, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

Earlier, the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari Mahama, in consultation with relevant authorities and security agencies, banned this year’s Fire Festival in Tamale and surrounding areas, citing security concerns.

A statement issued by Alhaji Abdul Rahaman Mohammed, Secretary to the Gbewaa Palace, disclosed that the decision was made in response to rising tensions among certain factions in the area. The ban, he said, reflects a firm commitment to protecting peace, unity, and the safety of all citizens.

“While the Overlord acknowledges the cultural richness and significance of the Fire Festival, the paramount concern at this time is the preservation of harmony and the prevention of any activity that may escalate existing tensions,” the statement read.

Traditional leaders have been directed to promptly communicate the decision to their respective communities and support efforts aimed at maintaining calm and order during the period.

FROM Eric Kombat, Bimbilla