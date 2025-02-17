Stray Bullet Kills Man In Walewale

The late Bawa Sumaila

A 45-year-old man, Bawa Sumaila, has been killed by a stray bullet at Walewale in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The youth in the area had gathered at the Mba Duraana’s palace to register their displeasure to the Regional Minister, Ibrahim Tia, who visited the palace to inform them about the curfew imposed on the Walewale township.

The announcement did not go down well with the youth, who started to agitate, compelling the security personnel to fire warning shots to disperse them from the palace.

However, the deceased, who was said to be part of a group of people who were standing near Mba Duraana’s palace, was hit by a stray bullet.

He was rushed to the Walewale Hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

The body of the deceased has been handed over to the family, and has since been buried.

The official vehicle of the North East Regional Minister, a Toyota V8 with registration number GT 9713-21, was attacked with stones and objects, and destroyed by the angry youth.

The Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, on the advice of the North East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, has imposed curfew on Walewale and its environs in the North East Region from 6pm to 6am, effective Saturday, February 15, 2025.

A statement signed by the Minister for the Interior called on the chiefs, elders, opinion leaders, youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them, as well as use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.

The angry youth accused the regional minister of allegedly advising the Interior Ministry to impose curfew in the municipality.

According to them, the curfew will affect about eight communities within the West Mamprusi Municipality as well as affect economic activities in the area.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale