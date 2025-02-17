Baptists Bid Rev. Deegbe Farewell

Rev. Deegbey flanked by pastors of the church exchanging pleasantries with an official of the church as his wife looks on

The Calvary Baptist Church on Saturday bade farewell to Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe for his 41 years distinguished service to the church.

The colourful ceremony, held at the Calvary Baptist Church, Shiashie, in Accra, also coincided with the 70th birthday of Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe.

The ceremony brought together representatives of various branches of the church, including Tesano Baptist Church, All Souls Baptist Church, Greater Works Baptist Church, Legon Baptist Church, Grace Baptist Church, Tema Baptist Church and other Christian groups.

Apart from the clergy, other notable individuals who also joined members of the church to witness the retirement and thanksgiving service included the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare; a former Commissioner of the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Anna Bossman; Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission, George Sarpong; General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Stephen Wengam and Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.

Also present were representatives of Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), Ghana AIDS Commission, Coalition of Election Observers (CODEO), Christian Council of Ghana, Scripture Union (SU) and scores of friends and members from the Christian fraternity.

Officiating Ministers led by Rev. Enoch Thompson, President of the Ghana Baptist Convention, who praised Rev. Deegbe for his humble leadership, administrative skills, teaching abilities, contribution to the growth and transformation of the church, also prayed for good health to enable him continue to offer guidance to the church.

Apart from citations and goodwill messages read in his honour from various branches, the church also presented a car and assorted gifts to him for his dedicated service.

Rev. Dr. Fred Deegbe until his retirement from active service in 2024 was ordained as a minister of the gospel in 1983 and served as a senior pastor for the Calvary Baptist Church for 34 years.

Among some of his achievements as the senior pastor of the church include the expansion and creation of the Calvary Baptist Church, which later culminated in the establishment of church groups as well as the planting of several Baptist churches through missions and evangelism in various parts of the country.

Rev. Deegbe, who holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana and qualified as a lawyer from the Ghana School of Law, also received his theological training at Christian Service College, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas as well as the Baylor University Medical Center in the US.

The prolific writer, who has eight books to his credit, also holds a Doctorate in Ministry (DM) from Asbury Theological Seminary, Wilmore, Kentucky, and a Master of Divinity (M.Div) from Southwestern Baptist Seminary, and has served in various capacities in many local and International Christian organisations.

Among other non-theological organisations where Rev. Deegbe served include the Ghana Anti-Corruption Coalition, Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO), Ghana AIDS Commission, National Media Commission (NMC) and the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC).

Founder and Head Pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Rev. Eastwood Anaba, in a sermon, said people, especially pastors, sometimes relinquish the work of God to others after retiring from active service.

He, however, asked Rev. Deegbe to appreciate retirement as a new phase of life to fulfil his calling in the ministry and perform other roles for the expansion of God’s kingdom, drawing examples from the scriptures about Caleb who was endowed with strength to do the work of God even in his old age.

Rev. Deegbe also thanked the church for all the support offered to him and his family in diverse ways as a minister of the church, while pledging to continue to teach, mentor pastors and the youth to be able to remain committed to the work of God.

By Ebenezer K Amponsah