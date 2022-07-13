Strengthen The League Structures… TT Brothers Tells GFA

Isaac Tetteh

Former Accra Hearts of Oak board member, Isaac Tetteh, known in public circles as TT Brothers, has advised the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to structure the Premier League very well.

To him, structuring the domestic league is one of the surest ways to attract sponsors for the league.

He expressed the belief in an interview that the below average structures in the league may be the reason for the lack of sponsorship.

“…l suggest that the GFA structure the league well, that will certainly attract sponsors,” he said.

The president of Uncle T United added, “Talents abound in the country, if we structure the league well, potential sponsors will flood it, if players are paid well, with better conditions, it will to a large extent check the exodus menace.

“When the league is well structured, it guarantees solid national teams. Football is all we have, they should do everything within their powers to make it more attractive. Like Jamaica has taken athletics to the top, we should do same with football, and trust me, we will be a force to reckon with, not only on the continent but globally.”

He also touched on transparency at all levels as another means to woo potential sponsors.

The league has ran for some seasons now without a headline sponsor.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum