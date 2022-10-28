Strongman, Apya Join Fight Against Open Defecation In Kumasi

Strongman

Rapper Strongman has teamed up with the Ministry of Sanitation, The World Bank and GAMA PCU to embark on a project to curb the rise in open defecation in the Ashanti Region.

A statement from the rapper’s camp on Friday suggested that there is a prevalence of open defecation in Greater Kumasi. It is in light of this that the parties have come together to help build toilets at affordable prices for households.

As part of his social responsibility, the rapper decided to compose a theme song for the project titled ‘Di Who Ni’, which features singer cum producer Apya.

The project calls out to people living in low-income areas with a 70% subsidy of the cost of household toilets to make the capital cost of accessing the toilets affordable to low-income residents.

The beneficiary Assemblies include eight Metropolitans/Municipal Assemblies (MMAs) of the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area, comprising Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Asokwa, Oforikrom, Old Tafo, Suame, Kwadaso, Ejisu and Asokore Mampong Municipal Assemblies.

In due time, Strongman will be embarking on a tour to visit neighbourhoods in the region to propagate and educate them on cleanliness and how this project is beneficial to the development of the country.