Strongman Debuts New Hairstyle For ‘Statue’

Strongman

Award-winning rapper, Strongman, is out with a video for his new thought-provoking rap song dubbed ‘Statue’ directed by Twisted Films.

After a long hiatus from releases, Strongman bounces back on the scene with the introductory track to his upcoming ‘The Tape’ EP.

‘Statue’ sets the record clear and reminds everyone who owns the game when it’s about rap in Ghana.

Strongman once again proves his lyrical dexterity coupled with authentic delivery/flow and skill on this new song to further cement his grounds in the rap game.

In the video, Strongman is seen with a new hairstyle performing the song in an energetic manner.

The song is produced by KC Beatz and is expected to take over the airwaves very soon.