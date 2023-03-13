Student Leaders Concur With Review

A cross section of the student leaders and other dignitaries with former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo

Students leadership of some tertiary institutions in the country have advocated for an amendment of some provisions in the 1992 Constitution in order to help accelerate the country’s development process.

This comes in the wake of calls by various sections of the public including parliamentarians, lawyers, academics, civil society organisations, and notable individuals among others.

The student leaders, who took turns to speak at the Rt. Hon. Prof. Mike Oquaye Centre for Constitutional Studies at the IEA in Accra, agreed that though the constitution of Ghana dramatically transitioned the country from a military rule to that of a democratic one, like a living organism, some provisions of the constitution has to be amended in order to help meet the country’s needs and aspirations.

Julius Anthony, a former General Secretary of the National Union of Ghana Students, who opened the discussion, said the constitutional provision where presidents are expected to appoint majority of ministers from Parliament should be scrapped.

In his view, that provision has the tendency to prevent the Members of Parliament to check on the powers of the Executive, who is the appointing authority.

According to him, ministers appointed by the President may find it difficult to check on excesses that may arise on the part of the Executive.

The former NUGS executive also proposed for a national development plan that is geared towards the development of the country rather than the current situation where every government adopts a piecemeal approach in dealing with the development challenges facing the country.

Michael Acquah, SRC Vice President of the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), also argued that funding of political parties during presidential and parliamentary elections in Ghana was a replica of students politics where individuals and political parties show interest by supporting candidates with resources even at that level.

Gloria Nyarko, former USAG Legal Advisor was of the notion that, ‘technocratic cabinet’ may be lost if the President continues to appoint majority of ministers from Parliament as required by the constitution.

In her view, the President may appoint Members of Parliament as ministers regardless of their experience and skills, hence the need for the President to appoint just few ministers from Parliament.

Odupong Agyapong Atta Agyapong, SRC President of the Ghana School of Law, argued that it was unjustifiable to cap the age requirement for the Presidency at 40 while the minimum entry age to Parliament is 21.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah