STU’s 26TH Matriculation Ceremony goes Virtual

The Management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) in the Bono Region is expected to organize a virtual matriculation ceremony for freshmen and women admitted for the 2020/2021 academic year.

The virtual ceremony is scheduled for Friday, March 5, 2021 at 10:00am.

According to a memo signed by the Registrar, Samuel .A. Obour, due to the increased numbers of active Covid-19 cases, management has resulted to using various digital platforms to welcome students to the University community.

The memo indicated that “ it is announced for the information of all members of staff that there will be a Matriculation Ceremony for all freshmen and women admitted in the 2020/2021 academic year. This is the 26th matriculation ceremony of the institution. The ceremony will be virtual as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic”.

“ A link will be provided to all staffs to partake in this virtual matriculation ceremony, Senior Members will not robe neither will there be any procession. Management and the Senior Members who will perform various roles during the matriculation will be contacted.”.

Following a surge in Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and its attendant deaths in the country, the management of Sunyani Technical University (STU) has stepped up measures to prevent infection on campus.

As such, the university’s Covid-19 taskforce has been tasked to ensure strict compliance with the measures put in place to make the university safe for academic work.

Also, the university had banned all social gatherings and sporting activities on campus except religious activities which should be held under strict Covid-19 safety protocols and should be closely monitored by the university taskforce and chaplain, it said.

