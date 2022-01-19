Sub-Committee of The GOC Meets Federation Heads Ahead of Commonwealth Games

Ben Nunoo Mensah

The Games Sub Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committe-GOC interacted with Federation Heads whose disciplines will represent in this year’s Commonwealth Games in the United Kingdom between July and August this year and the Winter Olympics Games in Beijing February this year.

The purpose of the meeting was to officially introduce the GOC Games Sub Committee and Beijing Winter Olympic Games CDM and Birmingham commonwealth CDM to the various Federations and to brainstorm on the necessary preparations ahead of the Games.

The CDM of Beijing Winter Olympic Games is in the person of Mr. Bello Bella Bitugu, a Board member of the GOC and with the Birmingham Commonwealth Games,the CDM is Mr. Frederick Acheampong, the treasurer of GOC.

Speaking at the meeting, the chairman of the Games Sub Committee, Mr. Frederick Lartey Otu informed the Federations that since the formation of the Committee five months ago, it is yet to receive working documents from the President of the GOC to be able to do its work hence the need to interact with the Federations to see the way forward.

Federation heads present were of the view that the Games were very close and that the Committee needed to speed up on the documentations mentioned.

The second issue raised by the Federations was about the 2019 Anoca Grant which was in the custody of the GOC over a year ago. With regards to the disbursement to the Federations and the Commonwealth support Grant that is also pending in the custody of the GOC, the Federations believed that will assist them in preparing for the Games.

Federations present were positive about the Games Committee’s vision on the Games and have pleged full support to see success at the Games.

Some Federation heads expressed their utmost displeasure on the communication channel at the GOC in relation to the Games. Member Federations called for a single source of information from the Secretariat and not through phone calls outside the domain of the Secretariat.

The chairman of the Games Committee, Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, assured members that the Games Committee is committed in ensuring a stress free and smooth process towards every Games including Beijing Winter Olympic Games, Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Africa Youth Games in Egypt.

The attended Federations upon consensus agreed to write to the GOC their requests on the Anoca Grant and the Commonwealth Games support Grant to be, as a matter of urgency worked on.

The Committee again requested the Federations to attach their composite budgets to the submission latest by Wednesday, 19th January, 2022.

The Games Committee of the Ghana Olympic Committe-GOC was formed last year July, 29th by the Executive Board of the GOC and is mandated to oversee to the organization and formation of its working team under GOC to ensure a successful participation at every Games including Beijing Winter Olympic games in February, Birmingham commonwealth games between July and August, African Youth Games in Egypt this year October through the GOC Secretariat to the International Games Committee of Ghana chaired by the Chief Director of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, Alhaji Hafiz Adam

Some Federations have already started their Birmingham qualifiers and the delay in the disbursement of the Anoca Grant and the Commonwealth support Grant is greatly affecting them.

The Games Committee is ready to begin active work towards the Games when the working documents are fully retrieved from the President of the GOC.