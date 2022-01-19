Nigerians ‘Blame’ Shatta Wale For Black Stars AFCON Exit

Shatta Wale

Nigerians decided to troll Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale over Black Stars’ inability to qualify to the next stage of the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

The stars exited from the tournament after they were defeated by Comoros 3:2 in their Tuesday clash.

Shatta Wale late December blamed and insulted Nigerian artistes for not supporting Ghanaian musicians. After the game, some Nigerians also decided to blame Shatta for the poor performance of his national team.

Below are some of the tweets;

Mbah on Twitter wrote: “Shatta Wale go soon complain say Nigeria no escort Ghana come house.”

Ebube wrote: “Comoros 3 – 2 Ghana Apparently, The whole of Africa took that insult Shatta Wale gave Nigerians personal.”

“Ghana will now have to watch Nigeria win the AFCON. How will Shatta Wale have peace of mind now?” Shola tweeted.

J.J Omojuwa also commented: “Ghana down and out! Shatta Wale at fault for sure!!!”

Shatta Wale on the other hand has mocked the head coach of the Black Stars, Milovan Rajevac, for failing to qualify the team. “Without a cup what’s the use of milo,” he wrote on Twitter.