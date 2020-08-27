Suhum-Gojiase Community Gets Health Centre

The building

People of Gojiase, a suburb of the Suhum Municipality in the Eastern Region, have benefited from a modern health centre with nurses quarters provided by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer of the area, Margaret Darko Darkwa, who handed the facility at a ceremony, said the facility would tremendously improve healthcare delivery in the village and adjoining communities.

Mrs. Darkwa and the Suhum New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Kwadjo Asante, gave GH¢2,000 as seed to help in the maintenance of the facility.

Mr. Asante, who was present at the handover ceremony, urged the residents to vote for the NPP to retain power, in order to continue to serve the people of Suhum.

He admonished the youth to be serious in their education since the government of the day was poised to make formal education accessible to all by introducing the Free SHS programme.

The Municipal Health Director, Frederick Kwame Ofosu, gave an account of the collaboration between JOICFP, PPAG, Japanese Pharmaceutical Company for supporting the assembly to construct the edifice.

The residents were very thankful to the government for providing them with the health facility.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum