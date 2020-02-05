Suhum MP Gets Contender

Frederick Opare-Ansah

Frederick Opare-Ansah, the fourth term Member of Parliament (MP) for Suhum Constituency in the Eastern Region who is seeking re-election, is expected to be given a good run for his money by new entrant Kwadwo Oboafo Asante.

Mr. Oboafo Asante has picked nomination forms to contest for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries in the area.

Mr. Opare-Ansah, known popularly as Suhum Mugabe, has been one of the longest-serving MPs in the country and wants to go for a fifth term.

Mr. Oboafo Asante urged his supporters to allow him to represent the NPP in the forthcoming December parliamentary election.

According to him, picking the forms “marks the beginning of a clean campaign on the road to victory.”

He said Suhum has been served with a particular ‘food’ for a very long time and needs what he called a ‘balanced diet’ to sustain the development of the area.

“Knowledge does not reside in one person. If somebody has done it then it means that somebody can also do it better and that is why we are coming,” he added.

He assured the people of victory on April 25, and said he would not relent in bringing development to Suhum.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Suhum